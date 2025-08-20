ESPN Gives K-State's Avery Johnson Huge Props Ahead Of Regular Season
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has heard is name a lot this offseason.
Whether it be at the focal points of the team's Big 12 aspirations or lauds from prominent analysts, the junior signal-caller has been the main topic of conversation around the Wildcats. As Kansas State hopes to soar to new heights this season, it will hinge on Johnson's development in his second full season as a starter.
ESPN gave Johnson a glowing endorsement for 2025, ranking him as the No. 79 player in the country. He was the only Kansas State player featured on the list.
"In his first season as a full-time starter at K-State, Johnson flashed glimpses of his dual-threat stardom, most notably against Oklahoma State, when he threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, passing for 259 yards and running for 60 yards. A former national top-100 recruit and a Kansas native, he is driven to return the Wildcats to the top of the Big 12 and beyond."
Johnson finished last season with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. His dual-threat play style makes him dynamic in the pocket, adding a ground game to complement his passing attack. However, Johnson needs to do better through the air to reach the upper echelon across the nation.
He's done well with spreading the ball, especially to his running backs and tight ends. However, the focus should be on hitting the receivers on the perimeter to give him a more potent downfield attack.
MAJOR OUTLET SAYS KANSAS STATE NEEDS TO AVOID EARLY SCHEDULE SLUMP
Kansas State's road to stardom won't be easy.
The team is trying to reach new program heights in 2025, clinching a Big 12 title and postseason berth. Although outsiders have high expectations for the Wildcats, it's on them to fulfill these expectations. FOX Sports says they have their most trying stretch right out the gate, starting Week 0 against Iowa State.
"The first four weeks of the season will set the tone for Kansas State. After playing in Ireland, the Wildcats return home to face North Dakota, then face the tricky triple-option of Army. After a short week comes a Friday night trip to Arizona on Sept. 12. Trips to Baylor and Kansas await, but the Wildcats get TCU, Texas Tech, and Colorado at home."
Kansas State has been largely favored to top the Big 12 this season after a slightly underwhelming 2024 campaign. The Wildcats were in the conference title conversations before a late-season slump, losing three of their last four. A more developed Avery Johnson, paired with a plethora of offensive upgrades, should have the team back in conversations among the nation's best.
Kansas State faces the Cyclones Saturday at 12 p.m. EST.
