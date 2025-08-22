ESPN Gives Kansas State Another Major Laud Before First Season Matchup
As Kansas State fans kick off their highly anticipated season Saturday afternoon, they are looking for any sense of optimism to continue matching their team's preseason hype.
Well, they once again don't have to look any further than ESPN, which gave the Wildcats another favorable ranking in its latest top 25 prediction.
"The Wildcats were 7-1 and were right in the thick of the Big 12 title race last season before coming up short in November. Matt Wells is taking over control of the offense, and the staff has surrounded quarterback Avery Johnson with quality additions led by transfer wide receivers Jaron Tibbs and Jerand Bradley."
Kansas State is anticipated to take the next step with a more developed Avery Johnson under center, with more weapons to elevate the passing game. ESPN placed the Wildcats at No. 21.
"The defense returns five starters and is dealing with some inexperience up front and in the secondary, but can depend on Austin Romaine and VJ Payne to play at an All-Big 12 level," the article wrote. "We'll find out a lot about this team in the Week 0 opener against Iowa State in Ireland, but the rest of the schedule sets up rather nicely for another strong start."
K-STATE'S CHRIS KLIEMAN READY TO OPEN 2025 CFB SEASON
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is ready.
The program kicks off the college football season Saturday afternoon against Iowa State, beginning its potential route to the first postseason berth in school history.
"All the eyes are on us, and I think that's a great thing," Klieman said in his Thursday press conference. "You can let it be a negative if you allow it, but we're treating it with nothing but positives."
He also lauded the Big 12 as a juggernaut conference that should rightfully own a spotlight matchup. And even better, in the international landscape, to elevate Kansas State's program brand.
"It's huge, it's one of the big reasons I wanted to play in this game," Klieman said. "With the landscape of college football changing, the Big 12 needs to be a showcase on Week 0. I'm excited they chose Kansas State, and we happened to get a really good rivalry with Iowa State. I think that matchup fit for both schools and both fanbases."
The Wildcats face Iowa State Saturday at 12 p.m. EST in Dublin, Ireland.
More Kansas State News
K-State's Chris Klieman Embracing The International Spotlight In Week 0
K-State's Dylan Edwards Not Letting Lights Get Too Bright In Ireland
K-State Fan's Robbed Of Linkon Cure's Week 0 Debut In Latest Injury Report