K-State's Dylan Edwards Not Letting Lights Get Too Bright In Ireland
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards burst on the scene with a monster performance in the Rate Bowl to close out the 2024 college football season.
Edwards will see a larger role in the offense this season with the departure of DJ Giddens. He has the tall task of facing off against the No. 22-ranked team in the country, Iowa State. While Edwards will have to play at a high level on Saturday, he isn't adding any pressure to himself.
"I've been playing football since I was little, so no stage is too big," Edwards said in a press conference on Thursday. "It's a football game. So, I'm going to go out there and play every football game how I've been playing. I feel like the difference between this year and last year, yeah, I'll be playing more, but it doesn't matter to me. I'm prepared just the same as I did last year."
Edwards is no stranger to opening college seasons on the big stage. In his freshman year, he played a significant role in Colorado's victory against No. 17-ranked TCU. Edwards had six carries for 24 yards and a touchdown in the contest, as well as five receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Edwards also talked about introducing the game to some overseas spectators as the Wildcats kick off the college football season in Dublin, Ireland.
"I think, as a team, we're ready for this moment. Having everybody in Ireland see us, and just having the K-State fans here is something that you don't get everywhere else," Edwards said. "Just having that support, and just going out there and playing free, having a clear mind is something that we're planning to do."
Edwards saw three touches in the contest against Iowa State last season, going for five yards. He will look to have a big impact on Saturday as the Wildcats kick off their highly anticipated season.
Kansas State Has Added Motivation In "Week 0" Against Iowa State
Kansas State dominated the series against Iowa State from 2008 to 2017, winning 10 straight matchups, but the tides of the rivalry started to turn when the Cyclones snapped the losing streak in 2018. Iowa State has won five of the last seven meetings between the two schools, including back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson talked about the recent losses being added motivation for the Wildcats on Saturday.
"I think it means a little more with it being a conference game to start the year out, but just got to take it one week at a time," Johnson said in his Monday press conference. "Iowa State's a great team, disciplined team, talented, played in the Big 12 championship last year, so everybody's just ready to get back out there, and with it being Iowa State and them beating us the past two years, we're really excited to be able to go get our revenge."
