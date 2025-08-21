Kstate

K-State Fans Robbed Of Linkon Cure's Week 0 Debut In Latest Injury Report

Jayden Armant

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman prior to the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As Kansas State opens its season against Iowa State Saturday, it will be without one huge offseason acquisition: five-star tight end Linkon Cure. Cure has been dealing with a knee injury throughout training camp, sidelining him for at least one week.

Here's the initial K-State injury report:

OUT

TE Linkon Cure

S Colby McCalister

DE Jayshawn Ross

P/K Cub Patton

LB Darien Whitaker Jr.

DE Ryan Davis

OL George Fitzpatrick

OL Michael Capria

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Larry Porter IV

DE Brad Stanyer

DT Asher Tomaszewski

K Leyton Simmering

DOUBTFUL

LB Asa Newsom

DL Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder

PROBABLE

S Gunner Maldonado

Here are the game details:

Game time: Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m. EST

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

TV: ESPN

VITALS: Kansas State kicks off its highly anticipated season against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the last five over the Wildcats, including their 2024 regular-season finale. Quarterback Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but two early K-State fumbles put them in a hole playing catch-up through three quarters.

SPORTSLINE ODDS

Betting line: K-State (-3)

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: KSU -160, ISU +134

CBS SPORTS ODDS

Betting line: K-State (-3)

O/U: 50.5

Money Line: KSU -159, ISU +134

KEY K-STATE PLAYERS

QB Avery Johnson: 2,712 YDS, 25 TD, 10 INT; 113 CAR, 605 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD (136.4 RATING)

RB Dylan Edwards: 74 CAR, 546 YDS, 5 TD; 19 REC, 133 REC YDS, 2 REC TD

WR Jayce Brown: 47 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD

TE Garrett Oakley: 22 REC, 236 YDS, 5 TD

LB Austin Romaine: 96 TOT TKLS (54 SOLO), 7.5 TFL, 3 FF

S VJ Payne: 64 TKLS (39 SOLO), 3.5 TFL, 5 PD

QUOTABLE: "I just think the consistency of what they do," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Being in that system and program for as long as they have, they don't beat themselves. And if you look over the last couple of years, we've done things that have beaten ourselves, which they've capitalized on, whether it's turnovers or explosive plays. That's something that we've gotta do a really good job of: protecting the football and eliminating the explosive plays."

Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.