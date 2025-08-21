K-State Fans Robbed Of Linkon Cure's Week 0 Debut In Latest Injury Report
As Kansas State opens its season against Iowa State Saturday, it will be without one huge offseason acquisition: five-star tight end Linkon Cure. Cure has been dealing with a knee injury throughout training camp, sidelining him for at least one week.
Here's the initial K-State injury report:
OUT
TE Linkon Cure
S Colby McCalister
DE Jayshawn Ross
P/K Cub Patton
LB Darien Whitaker Jr.
DE Ryan Davis
OL George Fitzpatrick
OL Michael Capria
TE Andrew Metzger
WR Larry Porter IV
DE Brad Stanyer
DT Asher Tomaszewski
K Leyton Simmering
DOUBTFUL
LB Asa Newsom
DL Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder
PROBABLE
S Gunner Maldonado
Here are the game details:
Game time: Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
TV: ESPN
VITALS: Kansas State kicks off its highly anticipated season against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the last five over the Wildcats, including their 2024 regular-season finale. Quarterback Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but two early K-State fumbles put them in a hole playing catch-up through three quarters.
Betting line: K-State (-3)
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: KSU -160, ISU +134
Betting line: K-State (-3)
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: KSU -159, ISU +134
KEY K-STATE PLAYERS
QB Avery Johnson: 2,712 YDS, 25 TD, 10 INT; 113 CAR, 605 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD (136.4 RATING)
RB Dylan Edwards: 74 CAR, 546 YDS, 5 TD; 19 REC, 133 REC YDS, 2 REC TD
WR Jayce Brown: 47 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD
TE Garrett Oakley: 22 REC, 236 YDS, 5 TD
LB Austin Romaine: 96 TOT TKLS (54 SOLO), 7.5 TFL, 3 FF
S VJ Payne: 64 TKLS (39 SOLO), 3.5 TFL, 5 PD
QUOTABLE: "I just think the consistency of what they do," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Being in that system and program for as long as they have, they don't beat themselves. And if you look over the last couple of years, we've done things that have beaten ourselves, which they've capitalized on, whether it's turnovers or explosive plays. That's something that we've gotta do a really good job of: protecting the football and eliminating the explosive plays."
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Kansas State News
Newest K-State Defender Lauded As Sleeper For Breakout Season
ESPN Gives K-State's Avery Johnson Huge Props Ahead Of Regular Season
FOX Sports Says Kansas State Needs To Avoid Early Schedule Slump