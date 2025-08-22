K-State's Chris Klieman Embracing The International Spotlight In Week 0
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is ready.
The program kicks off the college football season Saturday afternoon against Iowa State, beginning its potential route to the first postseason berth in school history.
"All the eyes are on us, and I think that's a great thing," Klieman said in his Thursday press conference. "You can let it be a negative if you allow it, but we're treating it with nothing but positives."
He also lauded the Big 12 as a juggernaut conference that should rightfully own a spotlight matchup. And even better, in the international landscape, to elevate Kansas State's program brand.
"It's huge, it's one of the big reasons I wanted to play in this game," Klieman said. "With the landscape of college football changing, the Big 12 needs to be a showcase on Week 0. I'm excited they chose Kansas State, and we happened to get a really good rivalry with Iowa State. I think that matchup fit for both schools and both fanbases."
The Wildcats face Iowa State Saturday at 12 p.m. EST in Dublin, Ireland.
K-STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS EMBRACING THE BIG STAGE IN IRELAND
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards burst on the scene with a monster performance in the Rate Bowl to close out the 2024 college football season.
Edwards will see a larger role in the offense this season with the departure of DJ Giddens. He has the tall task of facing off against the No. 22-ranked team in the country, Iowa State. While Edwards will have to play at a high level on Saturday, he isn't adding any pressure to himself.
"I've been playing football since I was little, so no stage is too big," Edwards said in a press conference on Thursday. "It's a football game. So, I'm going to go out there and play every football game how I've been playing. I feel like the difference between this year and last year, yeah, I'll be playing more, but it doesn't matter to me. I'm prepared just the same as I did last year."
Edwards is no stranger to opening college seasons on the big stage. In his freshman year, he played a significant role in Colorado's victory against No. 17-ranked TCU. Edwards had six carries for 24 yards and a touchdown in the contest, as well as five receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
