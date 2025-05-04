Kstate

Kansas State's Production Of NFL Prospects Illustrates Recent Strides In Program Development

Three former Wildcats are in the pros after the 2025 NFL Draft, much to the chagrin of coach Chris Klieman.

Jayden Armant

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas St defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas St defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Former Kansas State's Jacob Parrish (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), DJ Giddens (Indianapolis Colts), and Marques Sigle (San Francisco 49ers) are all headed to the pros.

All three heard their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, attempting to etch their names in NFL history with their new teams. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman expressed his pride watching the former Wildcats move on to the next level.

"Really proud of the fact that we had another three guys drafted, and then you throw Will [Howard] in there," Klieman said. "It's helping us with recruiting for sure."

The past three seasons, 10 former Kansas State players have been drafted, the most in a three-year span since 2002. The Wildcats' production of NFL talent displays the school's ability to develop players into high-level products.

And in return, it attracts more recruits to the program.

"Football's football," Klieman said. "I've said it for seven years here: if you're good enough, they're gonna find you. The opportunity for guys who were here, whether it was DJ [Giddens] and Jacob [Parrish] who had been here the whole time, or Marquise [Sigle] coming to a situation. Buy in, be in with both feet, at all levels of it. Not just what you do on the field, but what you do off the field with strength, nutrition, and recovery."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

