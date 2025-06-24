Former K-State Guard Reflects on Basketball Journey After Arriving at Third School
Brendan Hausen was the second of seven Kansas State players to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The three-point specialist transferred to Iowa, joining Bennett Stirtz and former Drake coach Ben McCollum.
Iowa is the third and final stop of Hausen's college basketball career. Before making his way to the Big Ten, he spent two seasons in the Big East with Villanova before a season long stint in the Big 12 with Kansas State. Even with the transfer portal being active when Hausen began his college career in 2022, he didn't see his career playing out this way.
“I wouldn’t say it was the plan I had,” Hausen said in an interview with Hawk Central. “But God has other things. It’s definitely not been easy on my family. Moving three times in four years takes a lot on you mentally. But this is what I signed up for. This is my job.”
Hausen has made a living from behind the three-point line, shooting at a 39.8 percent clip from the field in his career, a trait that drew attention from McCollum.
“Elite shooter from a variety of spots,” McCollum said. “He’s a good competitor, plays extremely hard, good feel. Wants to be a part of something special. He'll really help us.”
Of Iowa's eight incoming transfers, six follow McCollum from Drake and will see play in a Power Five conference for the first time this season, Hausen's 99 career games will be valuable to the roster.
“Honestly, I’ve taken a little bit from everywhere,” Hausen said. “Just the physicality, the little angles that I can get. Me not being the most athletic guy, not the fastest (or) the strongest but try to be the smartest on the floor. You know where you’re usually going to get your shots. You know how certain teams are going to guard you. It’s really just the minor details that you've got to pay attention to that have helped me.”
Hausen will look to achieve his goal of becoming an "everyday guy" when he begins his final season in the NCAA.
