Ex-K-State's Jacob Parrish Modeling His Game After Two-Time Champion
Former Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish is already headlining in Tampa Bay in his rookie minicamp.
He has a few NFL stars to credit as his inspiration. Parrish quoted Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns), Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), and Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs) as defensive backs he models his game after. Ward and Alexander are multi-time Pro Bowlers, while McDuffie has won two Super Bowls spearheading the Chiefs' defense.
"I would say Trent McDuffie, Denzel Ward, and Jaire Alexander," Parrish said in his post-practice interview. "I like to watch those guys a lot."
Parrish already got a pick-six in coverage against star receiver Emeka Egbuka in practice Saturday. He detailed the mindset that fuels his drive for improvement.
"My whole life I've always been the smaller guy, so I feel like it's just my mindset," Parrish said. "When I step on the field, I feel like I'm the best player and that's how I approach each and every day."
Parrish collected 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections as a Kansas State defensive back. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in his last two seasons, qualifying him to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers selected him in the third round in hopes of repairing their deteriorating pass defense.
Perhaps he can one day have the same success as those he name dropped.
MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE
Clip Of DJ Giddens Already Has Indianapolis Colts Fans Gushing
Kansas State Projected To Face Early Obstacle Next Season
Wildcats Lose Out On Top Hoops Recruit
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.