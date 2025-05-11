Kstate

Ex-K-State's Jacob Parrish Modeling His Game After Two-Time Champion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish listed Kansas City's Trent McDuffie and Green Bay's Jaire Alexander as players he models his game after.

Jayden Armant

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas St defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas St defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish is already headlining in Tampa Bay in his rookie minicamp.

He has a few NFL stars to credit as his inspiration. Parrish quoted Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns), Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), and Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs) as defensive backs he models his game after. Ward and Alexander are multi-time Pro Bowlers, while McDuffie has won two Super Bowls spearheading the Chiefs' defense.

"I would say Trent McDuffie, Denzel Ward, and Jaire Alexander," Parrish said in his post-practice interview. "I like to watch those guys a lot."

Parrish already got a pick-six in coverage against star receiver Emeka Egbuka in practice Saturday. He detailed the mindset that fuels his drive for improvement.

"My whole life I've always been the smaller guy, so I feel like it's just my mindset," Parrish said. "When I step on the field, I feel like I'm the best player and that's how I approach each and every day."

Parrish collected 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections as a Kansas State defensive back. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in his last two seasons, qualifying him to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers selected him in the third round in hopes of repairing their deteriorating pass defense.

Perhaps he can one day have the same success as those he name dropped.

MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE

Clip Of DJ Giddens Already Has Indianapolis Colts Fans Gushing

Kansas State Projected To Face Early Obstacle Next Season

Wildcats Lose Out On Top Hoops Recruit

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.