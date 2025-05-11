Kansas State Surprisingly Projected To Face Stiffest Test Early In Season
Kansas State should know where it stands at the beginning of the season.
They open against Iowa State in Dublin in Week 0. The early Big 12 is so big some are calling it the "most important" game on the schedule.
That's what CBS Sports projects.
The projections read: "The Big 12 is the is the nation's most unpredictable conference, but there are a few clear frontrunners entering the season. Kansas State and Iowa State are among them. Factor in the "Farmageddon" rivalry between the two programs, plus this year's prime Week 0 date and this is easily one of the biggest Big 12 games of the year."
Again, it's way too early to say this is true. The Wildcats have plenty of big games after, including Kansas and Colorado. But opening against the defending conference champions should provide a good test of what's to come.
Depending on who you talk to, the Wildcats are coming off a satisfying or disappointing season. They entered with national-championship aspirations but finished 9-4 after a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
The Wildcats return several key parts, including quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards, that make them a strong Big 12 contender. It appears fans won't have to wait too long to see where the team stands.
