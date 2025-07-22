Baker Mayfield ‘Crushed’ Jaguars Coach Liam Coen Over Awkward 'Duval' Moment
Liam Coen was named the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last January and then immediately went viral during his introductory press conference when he tried to connect with his new fanbase by saying "Duvaaaaaal" in such an awkward way.
Before joining the Jaguars, Coen spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he teamed up with quarterback Baker Mayfield and helped lead them to a NFC South title.
While Coen and Mayfield are still close, the quarterback recently shared that he wasn't impressed with Coen's viral press conference moment and he immediately let him know that with a harsh message.
"I crushed him. I crushed him," Mayfield said during an appearance on Pardon My Take. "What are you doing? Stop trying to be the cool guy. Just do your job. Be a head coach. Big a figure up there."
Mayfield was also asked how he thought Coen will do as a first-time head coach in the NFL. He didn't give the most ringing of endorsements, saying:
"He’s a great coordinator, I’m interested to see how it goes," Mayfield said. "We still talk all the time. He’s a great coach, we’ll see how it goes as a head coach."