Ex-Kansas State Guard A Hot Commodity In Transfer Portal
Former Kansas State basketball player Christian (CJ) Jones announced earlier this week he is entering the transfer portal.
The 6-5 combo guard from East St. Louis, Ill., averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor. He started of nine of 33 games in his only season in Manhattan.
Several teams are already showing interest. According to Sam Kayser of 247 HS Hoops, Jones has heard from 15 schools.
Seven of those schools are from Power Five conference (ACC, Big East, Big 10, Big 12, and SEC). They are: Indiana, Southern California (USC), Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, DePaul and Georgia Tech.
Kansas State had already one player (Achor Achor) depart to Mississippi State. Jones has also heard from Memphis, which is interested in Kansas State transfer Dug McDaniel.
Jones joins Macaleab Rich, McDaniel, Baye Fall, Ugonna Onyenso, Achor and Brendan Hausen (Iowa) as former Kansas State players in the portal. Coach Jerome Tang has filled the void by adding four incoming transfers, led by Akron guard Nate Johnson. Last year Johnson was the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.
The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing season that ended for a second straight year without making the NCAA Tournament. It happened despite recruiting one of the top NIL classes in the country, led by Coleman Hawkins.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Former K-State receiver finds a new NFL home
K-State puts protection around Avery Johnson in portal
Wildcats draft hopefuls await NFL future
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI