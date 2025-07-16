Ex-Kansas State Star Markquis Nowell Brings New York City To NBA Summer League
Former Kansas State standout Markquis Nowell has delivered some electrifying plays in pursuit of securing a spot on an NBA roster.
Nowell is suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks in this year’s Summer League. Through three games, he has reminded fans why he was considered a human highlight reel during his time at Kansas State. The 5-foot-7 point guard has a knack for creating his shot with step-backs and getting his teammates involved with flashy passes.
After signing a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Nowell's G league rights were traded to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers as part of a four-team deal. He briefly appeared in one game for Toronto, playing four minutes and recording two points in a blowout loss to the Bucks.
In 33 games played with the Vipers this past season, he averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 assist, and 1.8 steals on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from three.
During his rise to national prominence at Kansas State, Nowell averaged 23.5 points, 13.5 assists, and four steals over the Wildcats' four-game NCAA Tournament run. He earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the NCAA East Regional, highlighted by a record-breaking 19-assist performance which is the most ever in a single tournament game.
With one Summer League game remaining against the Chicago Bulls, Nowell has possibly done enough to at least earn a training camp invite. With the departure of Damian Lillard, Milwaukee could certainly use added depth at the point guard position.
