Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Quote About Big Market Teams Recirculates Amid Trade Buzz
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could finally be on the move this season.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have started discussions on his future with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, with all options seemingly in play. The two-time MVP could remain in Milwaukee, where he’s stayed for the last 13 years, or he could leave the only home he’s ever known and land on a team with perhaps more championship-winning potential.
The Bucks are currently 9–13 on the year and have dropped eight of their last nine games. February’s NBA trade deadline is still months away, but rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future are yet again swirling as the Greek Freak considers what's best for his family and career.
In the wake of the recent news, a quote from Antetokounmpo talking about “big market” teams has resurfaced on social media. The Bucks star was asked for his thoughts on the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade back in early February, and he gave his candid thoughts on his fellow Europeans playing in the NBA.
“You know what I want? I want Luka to Lakers. I want Jokić to Knicks. I want all the Europeans to go to the big markets, to see something incredible. This is what I want. This is my dream,” Antetokounmpo said.
As fate would have it, Giannis could soon fulfill his own dream, if he ultimately decides he wants a fresh start elsewhere.
One of his most oft-rumored destinations is the Knicks, which was reportedly the only team Antetokounmpo was “open” to playing for this past summer, according to ESPN. Clearly, nothing materialized from their rumored mutual interest, but it feels safe to say New York, fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals berth, could once again come knocking on the Bucks’ door.
All that said, this is still a bit premature considering Antetokounmpo hasn't submitted a trade request or publicly voiced his grievances with the team or any intention to leave. Fans should know more about what Antetokounmpo intends to do in the coming weeks, according to Charania.