Joshua Vilmael Latest Big Time Defensive Back to Commit to Collin Klein and K-State

Collin Klein hasn't coached a game yet as the head coach at K-State, but the former star Wildcats quarterback has made his presence felt on the recruiting trail. Entering Monday, K-State's 2027 recruiting class was ranked third in the Big 12 and a top-30 class in the country. The Wildcats have done a phenomenal job recruiting the entire class, but it has been the secondary where Klein and his staff have made some big moves recently.

On Saturday night, Bra'Jon Melancon announced he would be committing to K-State. On Monday, the Wildcats got even better news as Joshual Vilmael announced that he would be teaming up with his brother Josiah in Manhat

Securing Vilmael shows the impact of Klein on the recruiting trail

While Vilmael's older brother Josiah will be on the team this season, the Wildcats weren't a lock to sign Joshua. K-State had to beat out other teams such as North Carolina, Florida State, Arizona and Houston, as well as many others.

He took his official visit to K-State over the weekend, and it didn't take him long to make the decision to commit to the Wildcats. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Vilmael has the ideal size for an elite safety in the Big 12. He has big play ability in the secondary, as he finished with four forced fumbles and two interceptions during his junior year at Fort Bend Travis High School in Texas.

Vilmael latest in big-time secondary recruits committing to K-State

It started on June 7, when the Wildcats got a commitment from the No. 1 player in the state of Kabsas in Cooper Ohnmacht of Great Bend. According to the On3 2027 rankings, Ohnmacht is the No. 302 player in the country and is the No. 11 athlete. Pairing Vilmael with the local prospect could give the Wildcats a safety duo that could have a major impact in the future.

Just two days ago, the Wildcats got a commitment from defensive back Bra'Jon Melancon. His speed jumps off the page, but he is also a physical cornerback who is able to make plays stopping the run.

The Big 12 is an up-tempo conference, where teams snap the ball at an extremely fast pace. This puts a big strain on opposing defenses, as they aren't able to make the substitutions they want in certain down-to-go situations. That makes it imperative that you have versatile players in the secondary who can make an impact against both the pass and the run. All three signings show how much Klein believes in the importance of playmakers in the secondary.

All three of these guys are going into their senior season in high school, but the trio coming to Manhattan all have the potential to be a part of the next great secondary at K-State.