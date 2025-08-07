Kansas State's Avery Johnson Details Mental Side Of Game, Improvements For Season
Last season, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson helped lead the Wildcats to a 9-4 record Johnson reflected on last season in his press conference on Wednesday and what he needed to improve on in his second full season under center in Manhattan, Kan.
Johnson talked about taking some of the pressure off himself this season.
"I put the weight of the world on my shoulders. If I missed a throw, I wanted to get it all back the next throw, or if we got down, I wanted to score a 14-point touchdown," Johnson said. "I think a lot of times I would try to play and be this person, this player I wasn't, and try to fit the narrative of 'He needs to be a passer, he doesn't need to run as much.'"
Johnson went on to talk about how he shifted his mindset away from outside narratives and is focused on being the player he knows he can be.
"I think really just being myself, and if the defense gives up run opportunities, I need to make the defense pay and run the ball," Johnson said. "If they give up pass opportunities, I need to be a pocket passer and play to my strengths more, and really do what I know I can do best, and that's lead and go out and win football games."
When Johnson was asked about what part of his game he wanted to improve from last season, he pointed to his 10 turnovers.
"Trying to do too much at times causes some unnecessary turnovers," Johnson said. "I felt like last year I had some unnecessary picks where I tried to force things and threw things right to defenders. I want to eliminate that from my game, and still be aggressive, but a lot safer with the football because you have to win the turnover battle, and that ball means everything."
Johnson threw two interceptions apiece in the Wildcats' losses against Arizona State, Houston, and BYU. Johnson did build momentum in his final three games last season, though. Tossing eight touchdowns and only one interception, while Kansas State posted a 2-1 record in those games.
Johnson ended the regular season with a three-touchdown performance against Iowa State. He will look to use his mental toughness to help pick up where he left off and give Kansas State a statement "Week 0" win in Dublin, Ireland.
