Colts Have Clear Leader in QB Battle Between Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts' open quarterback competition has a clear leader as the team prepares for training camp.
With incumbent starter Anthony Richardson out after aggravating the surgically repaired AC joint in his throwing shoulder, Daniel Jones has the inside track to start for the Colts.
The Athletic is reporting Jones has taken "a significant lead" in the open competition to be the team's next quarterback. The former New York Giants starter signed a one-year, $14 million deal with Indianapolis this offseason and is currently on track to be the team's Week 1 starter under center.
The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft but he has yet to solidify himself as the team's starting quarterback. Thanks to injuries and inconsistency, Richardson has only played in 15 games over his two NFL seasons.
In 2024, Richardson opened the season as Indianapolis's starter after missing much of the 2023 season following surgery to repair a sprain in his throwing shoulder. In 11 games, he completed 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards, with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 499 yards and six touchdowns on 86 rushes. His passer rating (61.6) and QBR (47.4) were dismal.
This offseason, Richardson has missed time thanks to more shoulder issues. His absence has given Jones the chance to step up.
After six inconsistent seasons, the Giants released Jones in the middle of the 2024 campaign. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings but didn't see game action. Before being let go, Jones played in 10 games during the 2024 season, completing 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Despite those struggles, the Colts seem to believe he's worthy of taking their open quarterback job.