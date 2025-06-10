Skip Bayless Nearly Advocates For Will Howard To Blast Aaron Rodgers
Despite the delay, everyone was pretty much under the impression that Aaron Rodgers would eventually sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Except Skip Bayless, apparently. The veteran journalist, a long-time Rodgers critic, expressed his disbelief that the team actually went through acquiring the four-time MVP quarterback.
"They're actually going to sign a washed-up, 41-year-old, finger-pointing, blame-deflecting diva, Aaron Rodgers? They are? They're gonna allow the Aaron Rodgers to steal from the Steelers? You're kidding. I can't believe it," Bayless said in a Thursday afternoon rant on social media.
Bayless even went as far as suggesting that Mason Rudolph would be a better option than Rodgers in 2025.
Yes, Mason Rudolph. If Bayless believes Rudolph could have a chance to start, you could imagine he'd probably take former K-State quarterback Will Howard as a rookie over Rodgers, too.
"It was down to Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, and trust me, Mason Rudolph this coming year would be a more effective quarterback," Bayless said. "That's how bad it is for the Steelers."
Like many, Bayless pinned Rodgers' signing as an illustration of the Steelers' decline as a franchise. The team that regularly boasted championship aspirations is now a fringe playoff squad that had to wait months for a declining signal-caller to revive its hopes.
While Bayless may be exaggerating with his Rudolph take, many share the same beliefs as he does about Rodgers in Pittsburgh.
Only time will tell if they come to fruition.
