Former Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish Drafted By Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The first former Kansas State Wildcat is officially on the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected cornerback Jacob Parrish in the third round. Parrish had 102 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass deflections in his tenure with the Wildcats. He joins a Tampa Bay unit that dipped in defensive production, allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the league last season.
K-STATE ADDS LINEBACKER TO BOOST DEFENSIVE CORE
Kansas State boosted its defensive unit Friday afternoon. The program adds linebacker DJ Ackerson, a 2026 class recruit from Putnam City High in Oklahoma City, OK.
KANSAS STATE OFFICIALLY LOSES STAR GUARD DUG MCDANIEL TO MEMPHIS
Former Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel is officially gone.
The veteran point guard officially landed with the Memphis Tigers on Thursday. McDaniel averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists last season.
He was expected to help elevate the Wildcats to the Tournament, but they fell way short after losing to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. He and coach Jerome Tang had tension early in the season due to mindset and defensive shortcomings. McDaniel eventually landed in the starting lineup, spearheading Kansas State during its dominant six-game win streak.
McDaniel joins a team that dominated the AAC last season, boasting a dynamic offense that ranked second in conference scoring and No. 1 in field goal percentage and 3-point shooting.
