Ashton Jeanty Goes 'Beast Mode' for 64-Yard Touchdown, His Longest Run of Career
The Ashton Jeanty that fans were expecting to see has finally shown up in the NFL.
After a pedestrian first three weeks of his NFL career, the Raiders rookie running back finally broke a big one on Sunday. Jeanty got loose for a 64-yard touchdown run in the first half of Las Vegas's matchup with the Chicago Bears. It was the kind of run we saw all too often during his brilliant career at Boise State.
The run came on the opening play of a drive with 4:03 left in the second quarter. Jeanty took the handoff and weaved through the left side of the line, then burst up the sideline. Bears safety Kevin Byard made a valiant attempt to bring the 208-pound freight train down, but Jeanty shook him off and sprinted into the end zone.
He looks a lot like another running back who played for Pete Carroll on that run. He's got a little Marshawn Lynch in him.
Jeanty's previous career-long run was 18 yards before that play.
Entering Week 4, Jeanty had rushed for 144 yards and one touchdown on 47 carries thus far. His 3.1 yards per carry average was far below expectations. He has added a paltry three yards on five receptions.
That 64-yarder gave him 91 on nine carries so far on Sunday, with plenty of time to go.
Las Vegas used the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select Jeanty, making him the rare modern running back selected in the top 20. During his outstanding college career, Jeanty showed the kind of speed and power that makes teams willing to spend a pick on a back.
In 2024, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry despite opposing defenses gearing up specifically to stop him. He showed versatility by also catching 23 passes for 138 yards and another score.
Given what he showed in college, his slow start in the NFL has been surprising, but maybe his first big run will start a breakout.