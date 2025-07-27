Travis Hunter's Early Snap Counts on Offense and Defense Seem to Show Jaguars' Plan
Travis Hunter's usage during training camp is raising some eyebrows.
How the Jacksonville Jaguars would use their versatile rookie has been a mystery since they selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. So far through four practices, Hunter has spent more time on defense than offense and only worked at cornerback on Sunday.
According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, all of Hunter's 24 snaps during drills on Sunday came at cornerback.
So far for all of training camp, Hunter has taken 83 snaps, with 36 on offense and 47 on defense.
Hunter entered college football as a cornerback who would get time on offense and it seems Jacksonville is handling him the same way. The 22-year-old is equally adept on both sides of the ball, as he won the Bednarik Award as the nation's top defender in 2024, while also taking home the Biletnikoff Award as the country's best receiver. It wasn't shocking that he also won the Heisman Trophy.
That unique versatility led the Jaguars to trade up three spots and multiple picks including a a 2026 first-rounder in order to get Hunter.