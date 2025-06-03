Former NFL GM Still Favors Will Howard In Aaron Rodgers Debacle
It's June 3, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still don't know who their starting quarterback for next season will be.
The Aaron Rodgers situation has seemingly made no progress, and outsiders are growing increasingly frustrated with the team's stagnation. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum is among those onlookers, as he has encouraged the Steelers to move on with rookie quarterback Will Howard. Pittsburgh selected the longtime Kansas State Wildcat after his national championship with Ohio State last season.
“I think a new name we should really start talking about is Will Howard," Tannenbaum said Monday on the Unsportsmanlike radio show. "Is there something about the Steelers that they think Will Howard, who all but for a bad workout at the Combine, may have been a top-three-round pick? But the Steelers have made a lot more decisions than bad ones."
Rodgers' decline in play, paired with his persistent off-field drama, has made him an unappealing option for Pittsburgh.
“If you look at Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and the years of continuity they’ve had in those respective offenses, as great as Aaron Rodgers once was, he’s gonna be 42 in December," Tannenbaum said. "Like, are we better off with a young Will Howard that has everything in front of him that’ll be at the bit? So the Aaron Rodgers thing, like what are we really getting now at the end of the day?”
Unfortunately, the Steelers don't have a ton to lean on unless they think Howard can break out and be their No. 1 option.
And clearly so far, that doesn't seem to be the case.
