K-State Boosting Unit Upfront With Latest O-Line Commitment
Kansas State football received another 2026 class commitment to strengthen its upfront protection.
The latest addition was West Plains tackle Keegan Collins, a three-star recruit from Canyon, TX. He also had Oklahoma, Arizona, and Arkansas State as potential college suitors. He also ran track and field in high school.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God, my Family, and my Coaches for helping me along this journey of mine," Collins tweeted Monday afternoon. "I’m blessed to announce that I have committed to RECRUITMENT IS 100% SHUT DOWN."
K-STATE FOOTBALL BOLSTERS 2026 CLASS WITH THREE-STAR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Kansas State football is racking up on its 2026 class recruits.
The newest one is from Franklin High offensive lineman Justin Morales. Morales is a three-star prospect from El Paso, TX, who also visited Baylor, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Arizona State.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God, my family, and my coaches for helping me get to where I am now," Morales tweeted Monday afternoon. "Beyond blessed to announce that i have committed to Kansas State football.”
Kansas State prides itself on the unit upfront to protect the quarterback and help establish the run. With running back Dylan Edwards and quarterback Avery Johnson, the Wildcats will likely centralize their game around the speedy running styles of their star players. They ranked second in the conference last season in rushing offense.
