Latest ESPN Ranking Pins Kansas State Among CFB Powerhouses
Kansas State is receiving increased notoriety among college football's best ahead of the 2025 season.
ESPN released its updated computer-generated Football Power Index ratings and projections for next season, with the Wildcats ranking No. 21 out of 25 teams. They are the only Big 12 program to make the list, a significant boost over conference rivals like Arizona State and BYU.
Kansas State is coming off a 9-4 season, including a 5-4 record in Big 12 conference play. Although the Wildcats wished for better performances against conference opponents, they still ended the season on a high note with a win over Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards looks to have another solid season for K-State. The Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns, with 19 receptions for 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Edwards will take on a larger role after DJ Giddens' departure to the NFL.
The biggest X-factor, though, is quarterback Avery Johnson. In his first full season under center, he threw for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. FanDuel Sportsbook recently released its Heisman odds for the upcoming season, with Edwards listed at +30000 and Johnson at +6500.
The Wildcats also loaded up on their wide receiving core, including newcomer Justin Stephens, who played high school football with Johnson and Little League with Edwards.
The college football world has taken notice of Kansas State's potential for next season, now it's up to the program to rise to the occasion.
