Kansas State Football Gets Big Recruiting Win With Three-Star Edge

I want to thank God for all my Opportunities that He has given me! With that being said I would like to Announce my commitment to KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY #EMAW26 @_CoachDonald @CoachBuddyWyatt @CoachBGunn @_CoachMarshall_ @CoachMoH_ @car20ruiz @TXPSMedia @TXPrivateFBGuy… pic.twitter.com/J9nTFgBjJK