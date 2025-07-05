Kansas State Football Gets Big Recruiting Win With Three-Star Edge
The Kansas State football team is no stranger to the state of Texas. The Wildcats continued their recruiting success in the Lone Star State, gaining the commitment of three-star (247 Sports) edge Tucker Ashford from Fort Worth Christian High School.
"I want to thank God for all my opportunities that He has given me," Ashford's post read. "With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY!"
Ashford chose Kansas State over Vanderbilt, Houston, and Illinois.
Ashford serves as the 17th commit in K-State's class of 2026. He is the seventh player to commit to K-State from Texas, and the first edge in the class.
Ashford is rated as the No. 61 edge in the class of 2026 and the No. 93 player in Texas.
When Ashford announced his commitment date on June 17, On3 Sports gave Kansas State a 91 percent chance to land the 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge. As Ashford prepared to announce his commitment, it seemed like the Wildcats were a sure bet for Ashford, their chances rising to 97.8 percent.
Kansas State's recruiting rank in the Big 12 (247 Sports) got a boost from No. 10 to No. 9. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and his staff will look to move up a few more spots before this recruiting cycle is over.
