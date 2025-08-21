How To Watch Kansas State-Iowa State, Odds, Preview, Stats To Track
Game time: Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
TV: ESPN
VITALS: Kansas State kicks off its highly anticipated season against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the last five over the Wildcats, including their 2024 regular-season finale. Quarterback Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but two early K-State fumbles put them in a hole playing catch-up through three quarters.
Betting line: K-State (-3)
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: KSU -160, ISU +134
Betting line: K-State (-3)
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: KSU -159, ISU +134
KEY K-STATE PLAYERS
QB Avery Johnson: 2,712 YDS, 25 TD, 10 INT; 113 CAR, 605 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD (136.4 RATING)
RB Dylan Edwards: 74 CAR, 546 YDS, 5 TD; 19 REC, 133 REC YDS, 2 REC TD
WR Jayce Brown: 47 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD
TE Garrett Oakley: 22 REC, 236 YDS, 5 TD
LB Austin Romaine: 96 TOT TKLS (54 SOLO), 7.5 TFL, 3 FF
S VJ Payne: 64 TKLS (39 SOLO), 3.5 TFL, 5 PD
QUOTABLE: "I just think the consistency of what they do," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Being in that system and program for as long as they have, they don't beat themselves. And if you look over the last couple of years, we've done things that have beaten ourselves, which they've capitalized on, whether it's turnovers or explosive plays. That's something that we've gotta do a really good job of: protecting the football and eliminating the explosive plays."
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
K-STATE SAFETY NOTCHED AS AN UNDERRATED STAR BY ESPN
When discussing Kansas State's ascension to stardom this season, Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson, and Austin Romaine have been among the most mentioned names.
But an underrated player has floated in a recent ESPN list: veteran safety Gunner Maldonado. The former Arizona star is one of Kansas State's major transfer acquisitions and is anticipated to aid a backfield that lost its two stars to the NFL Draft.
"Maldonado joins Kansas State as one of the more experienced transfer defenders in the Big 12. He started portions of each of the past four seasons at Arizona and helped spark the team's breakthrough in 2023. Maldonado had 81 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries that season, and earned defensive MVP honors in an Alamo Bowl win against Oklahoma after returning a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown. He joins a K-State secondary replacing several starters."
More Kansas State News
Newest K-State Defender Lauded As Sleeper For Breakout Season
ESPN Gives K-State's Avery Johnson Huge Props Ahead Of Regular Season
FOX Sports Says Kansas State Needs To Avoid Early Schedule Slump