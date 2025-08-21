Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-Iowa State, Odds, Preview, Stats To Track

Jayden Armant

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) catches a pass in front of Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) in the second quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) catches a pass in front of Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) in the second quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Game time: Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m. EST

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

TV: ESPN

VITALS: Kansas State kicks off its highly anticipated season against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the last five over the Wildcats, including their 2024 regular-season finale. Quarterback Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but two early K-State fumbles put them in a hole playing catch-up through three quarters.

SPORTSLINE ODDS

Betting line: K-State (-3)

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: KSU -160, ISU +134

CBS SPORTS ODDS

Betting line: K-State (-3)

O/U: 50.5

Money Line: KSU -159, ISU +134

KEY K-STATE PLAYERS

QB Avery Johnson: 2,712 YDS, 25 TD, 10 INT; 113 CAR, 605 RUSH YDS, 7 RUSH TD (136.4 RATING)

RB Dylan Edwards: 74 CAR, 546 YDS, 5 TD; 19 REC, 133 REC YDS, 2 REC TD

WR Jayce Brown: 47 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD

TE Garrett Oakley: 22 REC, 236 YDS, 5 TD

LB Austin Romaine: 96 TOT TKLS (54 SOLO), 7.5 TFL, 3 FF

S VJ Payne: 64 TKLS (39 SOLO), 3.5 TFL, 5 PD

QUOTABLE: "I just think the consistency of what they do," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Being in that system and program for as long as they have, they don't beat themselves. And if you look over the last couple of years, we've done things that have beaten ourselves, which they've capitalized on, whether it's turnovers or explosive plays. That's something that we've gotta do a really good job of: protecting the football and eliminating the explosive plays."

K-STATE SAFETY NOTCHED AS AN UNDERRATED STAR BY ESPN

When discussing Kansas State's ascension to stardom this season, Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson, and Austin Romaine have been among the most mentioned names.

But an underrated player has floated in a recent ESPN list: veteran safety Gunner Maldonado. The former Arizona star is one of Kansas State's major transfer acquisitions and is anticipated to aid a backfield that lost its two stars to the NFL Draft.

The article wrote:

"Maldonado joins Kansas State as one of the more experienced transfer defenders in the Big 12. He started portions of each of the past four seasons at Arizona and helped spark the team's breakthrough in 2023. Maldonado had 81 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries that season, and earned defensive MVP honors in an Alamo Bowl win against Oklahoma after returning a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown. He joins a K-State secondary replacing several starters."

