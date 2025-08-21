Newest K-State Defender Lauded As Sleeper For Breakout Season
When discussing Kansas State's ascension to stardom this season, Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson, and Austin Romaine have been among the most mentioned names.
But an underrated player has floated in a recent ESPN list: veteran safety Gunner Maldonado. The former Arizona star is one of Kansas State's major transfer acquisitions and is anticipated to aid a backfield that lost its two stars to the NFL Draft.
"Maldonado joins Kansas State as one of the more experienced transfer defenders in the Big 12. He started portions of each of the past four seasons at Arizona and helped spark the team's breakthrough in 2023. Maldonado had 81 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries that season, and earned defensive MVP honors in an Alamo Bowl win against Oklahoma after returning a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown. He joins a K-State secondary replacing several starters."
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman updated the media about defensive injuries on Monday, listing Maldonado as one of the players who remain in questionable condition. He is still rehabbing from his season-ending injury in 2024, but is still projected to elevate the safety group upon return.
"Gunner, Asa Newsom, and Colby McCalister are all in question," Klieman said. "I would say Colby is the one who'd be least likely to play. We're still hopeful; they've taken some reps. But they haven't taken as many as some of the guys that have taken the lion's share of the game prep reps."
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has heard is name a lot this offseason.
Whether it be at the focal points of the team's Big 12 aspirations or lauds from prominent analysts, the junior signal-caller has been the main topic of conversation around the Wildcats. As Kansas State hopes to soar to new heights this season, it will hinge on Johnson's development in his second full season as a starter.
ESPN gave Johnson a glowing endorsement for 2025, ranking him as the No. 79 player in the country. He was the only Kansas State player featured on the list.
"In his first season as a full-time starter at K-State, Johnson flashed glimpses of his dual-threat stardom, most notably against Oklahoma State, when he threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, passing for 259 yards and running for 60 yards. A former national top-100 recruit and a Kansas native, he is driven to return the Wildcats to the top of the Big 12 and beyond."
