How To Watch Kansas State-North Dakota, Odds, Preview, Stats To Track

Jayden Armant

Aug 23, 2025; Dublin, IRELAND; Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson scores a touchdown during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Dublin, IRELAND; Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson scores a touchdown during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO via Imagn Images / INPHO via Imagn Images
Game time: Aug. 30, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN+

VITALS: Kansas State starts the season 0-1 after an ugly opening-season loss to Iowa State. Quarterback Avery Johnson struggled in the first half before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Dylan Edwards left early with an ankle injury and is out again against North Dakota. His absence creates a significant disruption to Kansas State's game plan, as the offense is centered on the run. Joe Jackson and DeVon Rice will be tasked with stepping up in place of Edwards, while Johnson needs to start quicker and push the ball downfield more.

FANDUEL ODDS

Betting line: K-State (-25.5)

O/U: 55.5

Money Line: UND +1400, KSU -4000

KEY K-STATE PLAYERS

QB Avery Johnson: 273 YDS, 2 TD; 8 RUSH, 21 YDS, 1 TD

WR Jayce Brown: 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD; 2 RUSH, 33 YDS

RB Joe Jackson: 12 RUSH, 51 YDS; 1 REC, 7 YDS

LB Qua Moss: 4 TOT TKLS, 1 SACK, 1 FF

QUOTABLE: "Guys just got to go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability," K-State quarterback Johnson said about the Iowa State loss. "Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better today as a leader? I think if everybody takes that same mentality going into next week, then we'll have a lot better outcome.”

K-STATE PROVIDES INJURY UPDATES TO TWO KEY DEFENDERS

Kansas State is awaiting injury status updates on two key defensive linemen ahead of Saturday’s home opener.

Sophomore defensive tackle Malcom Alcorn-Crowder and redshirt freshman defensive end Ryan Davis both missed K-State’s loss to Iowa State last weekend. Expected to play major roles on the Wildcats’ defensive line, their return would provide a significant boost against North Dakota.

“They’ll be back, unclear whether or not they’ll be back this week yet," Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said on the pair's return. "I can say that Malcolm has been practicing, and Ryan has been close. We’ll see what their status is Saturday, but they’ll be back and they’re gonna be major impact guys for us.”

