Kansas State Provides Latest Injury Updates On Two Key Defensive Linemen
Kansas State is awaiting injury status updates on two key defensive linemen ahead of Saturday’s home opener.
Sophomore defensive tackle Malcom Alcorn-Crowder and redshirt freshman defensive end Ryan Davis both missed K-State’s loss to Iowa State last weekend. Expected to play major roles on the Wildcats’ defensive line, their return would provide a significant boost against North Dakota.
“They’ll be back, unclear whether or not they’ll be back this week yet," Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said on the pair's return. "I can say that Malcolm has been practicing, and Ryan has been close. We’ll see what their status is Saturday, but they’ll be back and they’re gonna be major impact guys for us.”
Davis recorded 2.5 sacks along with a pass break up in 11 games played last season. Alcorn-Crowder saw limited snaps in 2024 but has the potential to breakout with his combination of size and speed.
The Wildcats play North Dakota on Saturday night.
HERE'S WHY K-STATE'S DEFENSE MAY BE SCARIER THAN WE THOUGHT
As Kansas State looks to rebound from its season-opening loss, the team hopes to continue a solid defensive effort.
Outside of a couple of long drives, the Wildcats had a decent showing against Iowa State, extending the ability to win games on that side of the ball. Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman commended the defense's performance against the Cyclones, lauding the depth in the front four as the biggest asset.
"I think we're really talented up front," Klanderman said in his Thursday afternoon presser. "That's probably one of our deepest spots, and I think as many of those guys as we can get on the field at the same time. There are a few reasons, personnel is a big one. There were times last year where I'm looking to the left and right, and I'm seeing these guys that are as good as anyone in the league."
The defensive pressure starts up front, especially for a secondary regrouping after losing its top players to the NFL.
"I think protection beats coverage," Klanderman said. "There are times in the three-down stuff where we're rushing three, and we can have some of the greatest coverage in the world. But if a quarterback doesn't feel any pressure, then eventually your coverage is gonna break down."
More Kansas State News
Kansas State's PJ Haggerty Gets Major Props From Legendary ESPN Analyst
K-State Secondary Has Plenty Room To Grow Ahead Of Game No. 2
Kansas State's Big 12 Hopes May Already Be Crushed By Iowa State Loss