Is Former K-State RB DJ Giddens A Fit For The Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to host Kansas State RB DJ Giddens on a 30 visit.



Fresh off losing Najee Harris.



Giddens finished 2nd among RBs at the Combine in the Vert (39.5") + Broad (10'10") + ran 4.43.



Giddens had Combine formals with #Steelers (👀), #Chargers, #Jaguars.