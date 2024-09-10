Is Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Shifting Focus From Legs To Arm?
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson's mobility can always bail him out, but developing as a passer is the next step in his journey.
K-State coach Chris Klieman sees Johnson developing in this way just two weeks into the season. He commented on the quarterback's ability to manage the game both in the pocket and on the run.
"Well, some of it is forced because we're giving up some leakage and penetration we have to sure up. We have sure up our pass protection," Klieman began. "But [I've] been really pleased. The play he made getting out on a third and five early in the game was really good, and then the touchdown throw and catch by Swanny [Will Swanson] was huge, as well as the throw to D.J."
Johnson is averaging 167 passing yards thus far, a number expected to climb as the year progresses. If the offensive line can solve their issues early in the season, Johnson should adjust to pocket-passing much quicker.
"What excites me about those three plays in particular is maybe in the past, people would say, 'Why isn't he just taking off and running?' I love it that he's keeping his eyes downfield. He's keeping plays alive rather than just saying, 'First read not there, man, I'm gone.'"
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Does Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards Deserve More Touches?
Kansas State's Chris Klieman After Tulane Win: "We Need To Be Better"
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Facebook: K-State On SI
Twitter: @KStateOnSI