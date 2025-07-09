K-State Avery Johnson Gets Massive Physical Upgrade For This Fall
Nobody will accuse Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson of being out of shape in his second full season as the starter. Johnson has added muscle in Year No. 2.
Coach Chris Klieman talked about Johnson's new physique this week at Big 12 Media Days.
"He's put on probably 17 pounds of lean muscle mass, and he's filled out," Klieman said. "He's carrying a lot more weight, and he's faster."
Offensive coordinator Matt Wells also discussed the changes in Johnson in April after Kansas State's extended strength and conditioning period.
"I've noticed it in Avery [Johnson], the nine months and him gaining weight, and he's right at 200," Wells said. "He's gotten bigger, he's gotten faster, he has, he's literally gotten faster."
Johnson was one of four Kansas State players to run over 23 miles per hour in "Phase One" of the Kansas State offseason.
In his first full season at quarterback, Johnson threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. For Kansas State to live up to its preseason expectations, Johnson has to take a step forward.
"All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too," Klieman said on SiriusXM in April. "He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
Johnson's new physique will be tested in Kansas State's week 0 matchup against Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. He looks to use his new frame and improved speed to help the Wildcats secure a statement victory.
More Kansas State News
K-State's Chris Klieman Emphasizes Iowa State Rivalry Ahead Of 2025 Opener
Four-Star 2026 Class Center Expected To Visit Kansas State
Kansas State's Avery Johnson Benefited Strongly From Hall Of Famer Experience