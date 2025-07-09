K-State's Chris Klieman Emphasizes Iowa State Rivalry Ahead Of 2025 Opener
The "Farmageddon" rivalry between Kansas State and Iowa State ushers in its 109th installment on Aug. 23 in the Emerald Isle.
The game will officially kick off the 2025 college football season and propel the winner toward its first College Football Playoff berth.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman talked about the importance of the rivalry during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days.
"I'm a Midwest college football fan. I know that this is a great rivalry between Iowa State and Kansas State, has been for a long time," Klieman said. "Great respect between the two programs."
Klieman talked about the rivalry not being protected in an expanded Big 12.
"That's above my pay grade. I don't have a clue what's protected and what's not protected," Klieman said. "I think that was probably the unintended consequences with getting as many schools that you have is the imbalance of scheduling in every league."
The Pop-Tarts Bowl had some fun with its two champions kicking off the college football season, and announced it would be sending its mascots to Ireland for the game.
Klieman is aware of the deep history of the rivalry and will seek a signature win against the Cyclones to start the season off on the right foot. A win would begin the Wildcats' highly anticipated season, and Klieman would get to hoist a trophy next to the famous pastries.
More Kansas State News
Four-Star 2026 Class Center Expected To Visit Kansas State
Kansas State's Avery Johnson Benefited Strongly From Hall Of Famer Experience
Kansas State's Chris Klieman Stands Firm On CFP Expansion Stance