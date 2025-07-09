Kstate

K-State's Chris Klieman Emphasizes Iowa State Rivalry Ahead Of 2025 Opener

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman spoke on the Kansas State-Iowa State rivalry during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days.

Seth Kunz

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The "Farmageddon" rivalry between Kansas State and Iowa State ushers in its 109th installment on Aug. 23 in the Emerald Isle.

The game will officially kick off the 2025 college football season and propel the winner toward its first College Football Playoff berth.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman talked about the importance of the rivalry during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days.

"I'm a Midwest college football fan. I know that this is a great rivalry between Iowa State and Kansas State, has been for a long time," Klieman said. "Great respect between the two programs."

Klieman talked about the rivalry not being protected in an expanded Big 12.

"That's above my pay grade. I don't have a clue what's protected and what's not protected," Klieman said. "I think that was probably the unintended consequences with getting as many schools that you have is the imbalance of scheduling in every league."

The Pop-Tarts Bowl had some fun with its two champions kicking off the college football season, and announced it would be sending its mascots to Ireland for the game.

Klieman is aware of the deep history of the rivalry and will seek a signature win against the Cyclones to start the season off on the right foot. A win would begin the Wildcats' highly anticipated season, and Klieman would get to hoist a trophy next to the famous pastries.

Seth is a journalism student at the University of Missouri. He is a big follower of Big 12 athletics, especially football and basketball. He is also part of the student-run radio station, KCOU 88.1 FM. He is a native of Williamsville, Ill.