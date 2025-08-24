K-State QB Avery Johnson's Brother And Dad Release Joint Apology Statement
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson probably had a lot on his mind after a frustrating loss to Iowa State on Saturday.
To add insult to injury, his father, Mark, and brother, Anthony, were seen fighting after the game in a viral social media video. Mark and Anthony released a joint apology early Sunday.
Here's their statement via on3's Pete Nakos:
“We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland. Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions. We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies.”
Johnson is likely putting this entire week behind him, as the Wildcats need to regroup and get themselves back on track toward their highly anticipated season.
KANSAS STATE KEEPING EYES AHEAD AFTER DROPPING SEASON OPENER
Kansas State's season didn't get off to the start fans were hoping for.
The Wildcats dropped their season opener to Iowa State 24-21. K-State has now lost three straight games to the Cyclones, and is 2-5 against them in the Klieman era. While Kansas State finds itself with a 0-1 record and a loss to start Big 12 play, the team is focused on bouncing back when it returns to Manhattan, Kan.
"No one really likes to lose, especially not to a rival school like Iowa State," Tobi Osunsanmi said in his post-game press conference. "All we can do is come back and get better. I feel like we have this whole season ahead of us; this one game cannot define us."
Junior linebacker Austin Romaine echoed Osunsanmi and talked about not letting Saturday's result snowball and derail the Wildcats' season.
"Going into this next week, we can't be looking back on this game too much because then we'll get beat the next week, and then we have a short turnaround for Arizona," Romaine said. "We need to have a quick turnaround mindset, and when we get back, figure it out."
Kansas State has its home opener against North Dakota on Aug. 30. The Wildcats have the tall task of regrouping after the long trip home and picking up their first win of the season.
