K-State Defense Was Difference Against Colorado
K-State played late Saturday night in a highly anticipated matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Wildcats had a close game finally pulling off the win with the final being 31-28.
A big part of the game was K-State's defense and their ability to stop Colorado's offense.
“They still got two minutes left and a phenomenal quarterback, the best quarterback I’ve seen and played against," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "They had every chance and our defensive line, in my opinion, was the difference in us getting a three-point win.”
The last pass was made by Colorado with 1 minute and 20 seconds left on the clock. It was broken up by K-State cornerback Keenan Garber broke up that resulted in a turnover on downs.
That was just one of the stops made by K-State's defense throughout the game.
“I think our defensive line played a phenomenal football game and then two really good teams battled it out.”
The K-State defense was not only productive at the end of the game. They had 50 tackles and six sacks which had a loss of 74 yards.
Junior VJ Payne had his first interception of the season with a 24 yard return.
K-State moves onto 5-1 this season. They take on the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday in Morgantown.
Ella Walker is a contributor to K-State On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
