K-State Defense Was Difference Against Colorado

Ella Walker

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is sacked by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Ryan Davis (52) during the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

K-State played late Saturday night in a highly anticipated matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats had a close game finally pulling off the win with the final being 31-28.

A big part of the game was K-State's defense and their ability to stop Colorado's offense.

“They still got two minutes left and a phenomenal quarterback, the best quarterback I’ve seen and played against," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "They had every chance and our defensive line, in my opinion, was the difference in us getting a three-point win.”

The last pass was made by Colorado with 1 minute and 20 seconds left on the clock. It was broken up by K-State cornerback Keenan Garber broke up that resulted in a turnover on downs.

That was just one of the stops made by K-State's defense throughout the game.

“I think our defensive line played a phenomenal football game and then two really good teams battled it out.” 

The K-State defense was not only productive at the end of the game. They had 50 tackles and six sacks which had a loss of 74 yards.

Junior VJ Payne had his first interception of the season with a 24 yard return.

K-State moves onto 5-1 this season. They take on the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday in Morgantown.

Ella Walker is a contributor to K-State On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.

