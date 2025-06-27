K-State Legend Michael Beasley Joins Disappointing NBC Sports Rankings
Former Kansas State star Michael Beasley found himself in an NBC Sports ranking Wednesday morning.
But the category wasn't far from one he'd want to be featured in. Beasley was featured on the Dan Patrick Show's list of the most underwhelming careers in NBA history. He joined the likes of Christian Laettner, Jeremy Lamb, and Glenn Robinson as the crew's most disappointing highly-touted Draft prospects.
Beasley spent one season at Kansas State before the Miami Heat selected him with the No. 2 pick in 2008. His legendary year with the Wildcats was enough for the Heat to bring him to South Florida, with the hopes of giving Dwyane Wade a frontcourt partner. Beasley averaged 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds in Manhattan, KS.
Unfortunately, that didn't pan out, as Beasley spent two seasons in Miami before becoming a league journeyman. He had opportunities elsewhere, such as Minnesota and New York, but never emerged as the star people saw in college. His mental health issues, paired with the suffocating high expectations. Still, he's been recognized as a star individual player, and hailed as one of the biggest "What-ifs" in league history.
“If you had to pick a logo for a one-on-one like you have for the NBA, I think the logo would be Michael Beasley," NBA veteran Stephen Jackson said on his All The Smoke podcast. "He’s a walking bucket, he be scoring. Everyone knows that if they would’ve gave him a solid chance in the league, he would’ve had an amazing career.”
Beasley is slowly reviving his name with his one-on-one basketball matchups and Big3 career.
