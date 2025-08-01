Memo to Any Network That Airs NFL Games: Get Brent Musburger Back on TV Now
1. I’m a sucker for nostalgia and I will fully admit that maybe I’m caught up in the moment, but after seeing Brent Musburger’s appearance during the Hall of Fame Game on NBC on Thursday night, it’s hard to figure out why the legendary broadcaster doesn’t have a small role on one of the million NFL studio shows.
I mean, I know the obvious answer: Musburger is 86 years old and TV executives don’t like that and only want to cater to younger viewers.
But age is just a number, and if you caught Musburger’s appearance on Thursday, it was easy to see he still has the energy, the passion and the pipes. An 86-year-old Musburger is still more entertaining than most of the 40 year olds we see on these NFL shows.
Now, let me be clear. I don’t expect Musburger to be in studio for three hours doing a pregame show. But if I’m CBS (especially), or Fox or ESPN or NBC or Amazon or whoever else airs NFL games, after hearing him do the intro for the Chargers-Lions game, I’m reaching out to Musburger’s camp today to offer him a role to intro all of their games.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re going to take a break, but coming up, it’s the Hall of Fame Game. It’s two contenders! It’s the Lions! It’s the Chargers! Let’s look at their youngsters fill out the roster. You’re gonna have a great game tonight. Oh, by the way? The Lions are favored by a point.”
I was ready to run through a wall after hearing that intro and it was for one of the most meaningless games of the season. And that closing line was just perfection. Give me that intro over that awful Carrie Underwood song any day of the week. Musburger wouldn’t even need to travel to do game intros.
If the idea of having Musburger providing game intros and bringing back his iconic “You are looking live” line doesn't appeal to a network, how about using Musburger on gambling coverage? Given the NFL’s full embrace of betting, it would be smart for one of these networks to hire Musburger just to read the lines for each game that week.
There is absolutely a way that Musburger can be used on any of these shows for 5 to 10 minutes each week. That voice needs to be part of NFL coverage again. And one of these networks should make it happen.
3. I can’t say that I have a fully formed opinion yet on the NFL using virtual measurements instead of the chain gang this season, but after seeing the first virtual measurement Thursday I will say this: They need to spice this up. I don’t know if they need to add some music or some sound effects, but they need to build up the drama because the chain gang measurements were way more exciting.
4. The Reds and Braves will play inside a NASCAR track tomorrow.
Hopefully they can give us a little of what they gave us on Thursday when each team scored eight runs in the eighth inning.
5. I’m old so I had no idea Machine Gun Kelly changed his name to mgk, but that’s neither here nor there. I only mention him because his song, “Don’t Wait Run Fast” will be the theme song for ESPN college football this season.
Here are ESPN's college football theme songs from past seasons:
6. It appears that Josh Allen enjoys dropping some education on his teammates.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 44 years ago today that MTV was born. Young people will never understand how huge this was.
