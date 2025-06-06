K-State Quarterback Avery Johnson Aims To Soak In Manning Magic At Passing Camp
The people you surround yourself with influence your behaviors.
Recognizing this, Kansas State now hopes it will be the case for quarterback Avery Johnson, who is set to attend the Manning Passing Academy. One of the premier camps in all of football is ran by a well-known family which features Senior Associate Directors Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Cooper Manning and executive director Archie Manning.
The junior quarterback will be in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from Jun. 26 to Jun.29, serving as a camp counselor alongside other notable quarterbacks including, Duke's Darian Mensah, Texas Tech's Behren Morton, Iowa State's Rocco Becht, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, and Arch Manning of Texas.
Each year, the renowned family of quarterbacks invites the top college quarterbacks in the country to help them teach campers how to grow their games. The Manning Passing Academy features a pro player forum with Eli and Peyton Manning, daily practices, and multiple skill challenges for campers to show off their young arsenals.
Johnson earned the Manning invitation after passing for 2,712 yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns this past season, while also adding 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Wildcats to nine wins, including a 44-41 comeback victory over Rutgers in the Rate Bowl last year.
Being surrounded by the extensive quarterback knowledge of Peyton and Eli Manning should greatly benefit Johnson as he aims for significant leap in the upcoming season.
Former K-State quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Will Howard were also invited to the Manning Passing Academy in previous years.
