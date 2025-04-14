K-State RB DJ Giddens On Radar Of Indianapolis Colts
The NFL Draft is a little more than a week away.
DJ Giddens is projected as a fifth or sixth round pick according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. The Denver Broncos are among the teams with interest in Giddens, but another team has emerged as a possible candidate: the Indianapolis Colts.
In an article written by Paul Bretl of the Colts Wire, Bretl said that at the NFL combine Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the Colts need more production at backup running back. The Colts ranked eighth in the regular season in rushing yards with 2,331 yards. That might make it seem like there are no problems at the running back position, but Jonathan Taylor accounted for 1,431 yards.
Taylor accounted for 61 percent of the Colts' rushing yards despite missing three weeks with an ankle injury. Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for 88 carries for 312 yards. The Colts' second leading rusher was quarterback Anthony Richardson, who played in 11 of 17 games last season.
Bretl also points out the Colts would benefit from a running back who could get involved in the passing game. While Taylor was one of the top rushers in the NFL last year, he ranked No. 51 out of 59 running backs in receptions.
Giddens was a big part of the Kansas State passing game with 21 catches for 258 yards. He showed ability in the short game on screen passes, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.
