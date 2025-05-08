K-State's Avery Johnson Gets Blunt But Encouraging Message For Next Season
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows the team can compete in the country next season.
And he knows who that goal starts with: quarterback Avery Johnson. Klieman expressed his faith in Johnson while recognizing the standard he needs to perform at.
"All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too," Klieman said said on SiriusXM Wednesday morning. "He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
Still, he acknowledged the strides Johnson made in spring football. He knows the final product will be in the fall, but any snaps for the signal-caller are more opportunities to develop.
"I think things really flowed well this spring," Klieman said. "We only had a handful of practices because we were down some numbers. Then, the fact that we added a couple of pieces at the wide receiver spot that he was building chemistry with."
Johnson had 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season, while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a decent but underwhelming season, as the Wildcats fell short of the postseason and Johnson didn't live up to his preseason hype.
However, Johnson and Kansas State are projected to be among the best in the Big 12 next season, illustrating his potential for a breakout year.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.