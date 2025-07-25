K-State's Chris Klieman Gets Huge Acclaim Among His Big 12 Peers
Kansas State's preseason hype has mainly been tied to the anticipated growth of junior quarterback Avery Johnson.
But it has also been mainly due to the faith many have in coach Chris Klieman. CBS Sports recently posted its Big 12 coaches ranking, with Klieman placing No. 3 on the list. He fell just below Matt Campbell (Iowa State) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah), but went ahead of the likes of Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State) and Deion Sanders (Colorado).
"Klieman remains in the elite tier of Big 12 coaches after a "disappointing" season, which still meant nine wins and a victory in the Rate Bowl. Under Klieman, Kansas State has won at least eight games in every non-pandemic season and delivered three bowl wins in four years. Additionally, Klieman absolutely gets bonus points for four FCS national championships at North Dakota State and a 120-41 record across both levels."
Since his arrival, Klieman has won eight games every season, except for the COVID-19 year. He has led the Wildcats to five Bowl games, winning three of them, including a Big 12 championship in 2022.
Klieman is aware of the stiff competition the conference brings, underscoring the Wildcats' need to stay the course and be prepared for the season.
“You love the competition, you love the challenge of it," Klieman said at Big 12 Media Days. "But you have to have your A-game or you’re just gonna get beat. It doesn’t matter what the standings are. Nobody really cares, because you know if a team is 1-6, they’re gonna be just as competitive if they were 7-1.”
