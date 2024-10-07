K-State's Chris Klieman Makes Bold Claim About Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is floored by the film he has watched on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Entering Saturday night's game against the Buffaloes, Klieman said Monday the Wildcats must work through challenging aspects to win in a hostile-like environment in Boulder. At the top of the list is Sanders. Thus far this season, Sanders has guided his team to a 4-1 (2-0 Big 12) start. In doing so, he made an impact in each of his starts.
Sanders needed a Hail Mary pass to force overtime against Baylor on Sept. 21, leading to an eventual 38-31 win. He finished the game with 348 yards and three touchdowns (one rushing). Consistency is a common theme in every game thus far for Sanders. He has only turned the ball over three times, ranking 44th in QBR amongst active FBS quarterbacks with a 67.3 percent clip.
Based upon the film Klieman continues to study, he said Sanders has a bright NFL future if he remains a turnover-free player.
"There's a lot of concerns that we have, obviously," Klieman said. "[If you] go over to the offensive side, I think [Shedeur] Sanders will be the first quarterback picked off the board. He should be – in the film that I've seen of a lot of the top [NFL prospect] guys, I think he's an excellent thrower. You can't really confuse him. I've seen a lot of different teams try to manipulate coverage in disguise. And he does a really good job pre-snap to post-snap. And he can make all the throws and has a lot of guys to throw the football to."
At press time, the Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite per BetMGM. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT on ESPN.
The Wildcats 4-1 (1-1 Big 12) are seeking their second win in the Klieman era off a bye.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com and on Instagram/'X' @zainbando99.
