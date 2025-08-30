Kansas State-North Dakota Live Updates: Hawks Up 14-10 In Second Quarter
Kansas State 10 - North Dakota 14
North Dakota quarterback Jerry Kaminski has his second rushing touchdown of the game, capping off an 80-yard touchdown drive to start the second quarter.
Kansas State 10 - North Dakota 7
Kansas State strikes back with a Jayce Brown 44-yard touchdown near the end of the first quarter.
Kansas State 3 - North Dakota 7
North Dakota responds to the Wildcats, capitalizing on a few big plays and scoring on a wacky end zone touchdown.
Kansas State 3 - North Dakota 0
Kansas State gets to the red zone after a 38-yard strike to tight end Will Swanson but failed to capitalize and score a touchdown.
K-STATE ODDS AND PREVIEW
Game time: Aug. 30, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
TV: ESPN+
VITALS: Kansas State starts the season 0-1 after an ugly opening-season loss to Iowa State. Quarterback Avery Johnson struggled in the first half before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Dylan Edwards left early with an ankle injury and is out again against North Dakota. His absence creates a significant disruption to Kansas State's game plan, as the offense is centered on the run. Joe Jackson and DeVon Rice will be tasked with stepping up in place of Edwards, while Johnson needs to start quicker and push the ball downfield more.
Betting line: K-State (-25.5)
O/U: 55.5
Money Line: UND +1400, KSU -4000
KEY K-STATE PLAYERS
QB Avery Johnson: 273 YDS, 2 TD; 8 RUSH, 21 YDS, 1 TD
WR Jayce Brown: 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD; 2 RUSH, 33 YDS
RB Joe Jackson: 12 RUSH, 51 YDS; 1 REC, 7 YDS
LB Qua Moss: 4 TOT TKLS, 1 SACK, 1 FF
QUOTABLE: "Guys just got to go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability," K-State quarterback Johnson said about the Iowa State loss. "Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better today as a leader? I think if everybody takes that same mentality going into next week, then we'll have a lot better outcome.”
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
