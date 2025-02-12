K-State's Coleman Hawkins Could Get Last Laugh After Early Criticism
Some would love to see the hottest team in college basketball dancing in March.
The Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 7-6 in Big 12) look like NCAA Tournament contenders after turning around the season with six straight wins.
The win streak and impressive victories over No. 3 Iowa State, No. 16 Kansas, and most recently No. 13 Arizona have only added fuel to the fire that has been burning from star Coleman Hawkins.
Don't let Hawkins find a reason to call you out. He keeps receipts of every critical tweet that was sent his way this season.
Hawkins is viewed as a brash player because of his confidence. After a slow start, winning has cured all.
The Wildcats' resume will challenge anyone in the league and across the country as March quickly approaches.
Next, they face BYU, another quad-one opponent, which is also going under the radar. The Cougars have won five of the last seven games. A win against the Wildcats would boost their resume. A win for K-State will start to force Associated Press poll voters to turn their heads toward Manhattan.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.