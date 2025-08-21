Kansas State Has Added Motivation In "Week 0" Against Iowa State
Kansas State dominated the series against Iowa State from 2008 to 2017, winning 10 straight matchups, but the tides of the rivalry started to turn when the Cyclones snapped the losing streak in 2018. Iowa State has won five of the last seven meetings between the two schools, including back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson talked about the recent losses being added motivation for the Wildcats on Saturday.
"I think it means a little more with it being a conference game to start the year out, but just got to take it one week at a time," Johnson said in his Monday press conference. "Iowa State's a great team, disciplined team, talented, played in the Big 12 championship last year, so everybody's just ready to get back out there, and with it being Iowa State and them beating us the past two years, we're really excited to be able to go get our revenge."
Both teams have garnered significant preseason hype ahead of Saturday's matchup. This is only the second time in the 108-year history of Farmageddon that Kansas State and Iowa State have both been ranked in the AP poll for the match-up. The only other time was in 2002 when K-State defeated Iowa State 58-7.
This is only the third time this meeting has been played at a neutral site. The two teams met in Kansas City, Mo., in 2009 and 2010, Kansas State winning both times by a combined score of 51-43.
The trip to this neutral site was much farther for both teams, each of them having to travel across six time zones to arrive in Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the college football season.
While the time change is something players and coaches will have to deal with ahead of Saturday's game, it puts the Big 12 on the national stage. Klieman talked about the importance of all eyes being on the Big 12 during his Thursday press conference.
"That's one of the big reasons that I wanted to play in this game. With the landscape of college football changing, the Big 12 needs to be a showcase on 'Week 0,'" Klieman said. "I'm excited that they chose Kansas State and then happened to be able to get a really good rivalry with Iowa State. All the eyes are on us. I think that's a great thing, you can let it be a negative if you allow it, but we're treating it nothing but positives."
More Kansas State News
K-State Fan's Robbed Of Linkon Cure's Week 0 Debut In Latest Injury Report
Newest K-State Defender Lauded As Sleeper For Breakout Season
ESPN Gives K-State's Avery Johnson Huge Props Ahead Of Regular Season