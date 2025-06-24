K-State’s Matt Wells Proves Critics Wrong With Explosive Attack
Kansas State offensive coordinator Matt Wells is crafting a redemption story in Manhattan, KS.
Wells landed with Kansas State after receiving an $18.8 million buyout from Texas Tech, marking the end of his tenure as head coach in 2021. The Red Raiders started the season at 5-3, but blowing a 14-point lead in their Week 8 loss to the Wildcats ultimately gave the program an opening to relieve Wells of his duties.
Wells entered the next season on arguably the hottest seat of all the Big 12 coaches. However, following his dismissal, he remained positive and reflective about his time at Texas Tech.
“They can take your keys away, they can take your title and your job away, but what they can’t take away is your integrity, the way that you did things, the relationships that you built,” Wells told Essentially Sports. “You can’t go back at that time. You can’t go back and change anything. You can’t change conversations. You can’t change decisions you made. And so, you have to live with it."
After a stint at Oklahoma as an analyst, Wells joined the Wildcats and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025. He now takes the reins of a more solidified scheme and established quarterback, something he lacked in his previous stops.
With Wells at the helm, quarterback Avery Johnson broke the school record for touchdowns in a season (25) and led an offense that ranked top 15 nationally in several key categories.
Kansas State ranked second in the nation in rushing yards per carry (6.08), 11th in total rushing yards (215.5), and tied for third in school history in passing touchdowns.
