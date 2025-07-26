K-State Women's Basketball Adds Former WNBA Draftee To 2025-26 Roster
Kansas State basketball is bringing in another major international talent to Manhattan, KS.
The women's team signed Belgian forward Nastja Claessens. As a member of Belgium’s 2025 FIBA EuroBasket championship team, Claessens averaged 5.2 points, 52.9 percent from the field, and 42.9 percent from the 3-point range.
The 2024 WNBA Draft pick (No. 30 by the Washington Mystics) brings Olympic experience and notable international credentials. Claessens also played professionally in Spain and Belgium, averaging 12.8 points in the 2024 EuroCup for Castors Braine. She arrives with an impressive resume and championship pedigree to add to the Wildcats' arsenal.
STEELERS' AARON RODGERS HAS MORE GLOWING WORDS FOR WILL HOWARD
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Will Howard is probably tired of hearing his name already being cast aside for future Draft prospects.
But he's also probably full from all the hype he's received from Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger and QB1 Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers continued praising Howard after the first day of training camp.
"I just like his approach," Rodgers said in his post-practice interview. "He's a good kid. He cares about it, works hard, listens, and is a good note-taker. He's been picking my brain. He was in the room where he was talking about signals, and I said, 'What can I do for you?' I want to be a support system for him and pass on anything I can.
The former Kansas State quarterback is already climbing up the quarterback depth chart, surpassing Skylar Thompson and possibly overtaking Mason Rudolph. He's primarily projected to be Pittsburgh's QB3, but any circumstance can open the door for Howard to get playing time.
