Kansas State Adds Three-Star RB To Help Dylan Edwards Next Season
Kansas State football bolstered its running back core with a significant addition Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats added Antonio Martin Jr., who rushed for 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns at Southeastern Louisiana last season. He can complement Dylan Edwards and Avery Johnson in the backfield, continuing to build on the rushing core that ranked second in the Big 12 last year.
FORMER K-STATE'S COLEMAN HAWKINS GETS REASSURING MESSAGE FROM NBA VETERAN
Former Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins received mixed reactions amid his emotional interview after falling to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. Hawkins admitted that social media and outside criticism hurt his on-court performance, ending the Wildcats' season way before they anticipated.
Thankfully, Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love has his back. Love, who launched his Athlete Mental Health Program on May 1, praised Hawkins for being vulnerable to the public.
“I thought that was very vulnerable and outspoken," Love said to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. "You can feel that it not only had weight on him, but after he felt like he had just let a lotta people down. I had never seen that before. I know that quite literally everyone who’s ever fought for something bigger than themself wanted to do so well not only for him and his teammates, but also for that greater community. So much of the time, that weight of the world and that pressure is on you.”
MORE K-STATE NEWS
