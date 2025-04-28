Kansas State Coordinator Makes Bold Statement About Team Effort
Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman had a message for his safeties Wednesday night.
But the whole team should take his words to heart. Klanderman challenged the players to be hungrier to improve.
“You’re not a young guy any more, you’re a guy," Klanderman said. "Your expectations of yourself need to change. You gotta go from being a guy that’s okay being a backup to being a guy that’s a little more greedy about what you expect from yourself. You manifest your role in this thing. If you’re happy just having a small role, then you’re gonna have a small role. But if you’re urgent about carving yourself a bigger piece of the pie, then your only chance is to work passionately.”
MEL KIPER JR. MAKES BOLD STATEMENT ABOUT FORMER KANSAS STATE'S WILL HOWARD
Many in Pittsburgh are excited about the addition of new quarterback Will Howard.
NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is slightly more skeptical about the selection. He gave the Steelers a B- in his 2025 Draft grades Sunday morning, saying the organization was "rolling the dice" at such a crucial position for the team next season.
"The Steelers must feel really good about their chances of signing Aaron Rodgers," Kiper wrote. "That's the only explanation for their approach to the 2025 draft. And if they don't land Rodgers (or pull some other magic at QB), coach Mike Tomlin's 18-year streak of going at least .500 could end. Mason Rudolph is the current starter. Yet, Pittsburgh added only Will Howard at the position - in Round 6. He's a backup in the NFL. Instead of getting a quarterback they can win games with right now in Round 1, the Steelers went defensive tackle."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.