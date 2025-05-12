Will Howard Translating K-State Experience To Pittsburgh Steelers
Will Howard didn't have the typical quarterback experience at Kansas State.
But this might've actually helped him more in the end. The rollercoaster he had in Manhattan, KS, puts him in a position to deal with uncertainty in the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers' sixth-round pick.
"It helped me a ton, man," Howard said in his Friday post-practice interview. "That's kind of the story of my life. I feel like to be in the NFL, you're always fighting for a job no matter what. If you're not on your game one day, you could be gone. It's a business. I think the things that I went through and learning how to push through adversity and how to come back from bad things, I learned so much. It gave me a hard head, and now I've got a chip on my shoulder."
Even in his title run with Ohio State, Howard had doubters entering the national spotlight for the first time. Alas, he came out of a dominant postseason with the first Buckeyes championship since 2015. As Howard aims to prove to his doubters wrong again, he expressed more excitement about being in Pittsburgh.
"It couldn't be a better place. The Steelers are built on blue-collar [mentalities], and that's how I like to play," Howard said. "Chip on my shoulder, hard nose, that's what I like to be about."
MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE
Avery Johnson Places High On Latest College Football QB Ranking
Jacob Parrish Modeling Game After Two-Time Super Bowl Champion
Clip Of DJ Giddens Already Has Indianapolis Colts Fans Gushing
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.