Kansas State Won Offseason Thanks To A Pair Of Game-Changing Moments
Some would say the Kansas State Wildcats are coming off a disappointing season.
They somewhat underachieved following a 9-4 year that began with national championship expectations. The good thing is the Wildcats had a solid offseason to keep those hopes alive. According to The Athletic, they had the third-best roster moves in the spring.
The first one was keeping quarterback Avery Johnson out of the transfer portal.
The Athletic wrote: "Avery Johnson, the exciting, young Kansas State quarterback, would have had plenty of suitors had he decided to leave the Wildcats and enter the transfer portal. But Kansas State retained him and should be a contender to win the conference as a result. Johnson, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, finished the 2024 season with 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He’ll need to improve his accuracy, but should feel extra comfortable in the system now that quarterbacks coach Matt Wells has been promoted to offensive coordinator."
The other was signing tight end Linkon Cure, who is expected to contribute immediately. He is the first five-star recruit in school history.
"Kansas State also added a key offensive piece in Linkon Cure, a top-40 national recruit who signed with the home-state Wildcats despite a late push by Oregon. Cure, the program’s highest-rated signee of the modern era, is also a state championship-winning hurdler who gives Kansas State an athletic presence in the passing game."
